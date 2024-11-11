Exeter Resource (TSE:XRC) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Exeter Resource Corporation (TSE:XRC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XRA) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.93. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 109,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
Exeter Resource Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93.
Exeter Resource Company Profile
Exeter Resource Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Maricunga Region, Chile. It operates through the mineral property acquisition, exploration and development segment.
