Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $121.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

