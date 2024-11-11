FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FARO opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $524.16 million, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.26. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,363.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 912.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

