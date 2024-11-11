FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,413,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.23. 46,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $104.30 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

