FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 443,575.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMDY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. 9,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

