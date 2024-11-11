FDx Advisors Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 121,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

