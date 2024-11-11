FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 150.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AON by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.90. The stock had a trading volume of 113,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

