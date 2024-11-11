FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,312 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 118,280 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 770,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period.

BBJP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 714,659 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

