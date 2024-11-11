FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,306.33.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $27.72 on Monday, reaching $1,899.73. 231,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,821. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,046.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,828.74.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

