Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $207.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,696.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 18.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

