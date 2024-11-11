FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Posts Earnings Results

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.
FFBW Stock Performance
FFBW stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. FFBW has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.15.
FFBW Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FFBW
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Fast-Growing Stocks Analysts See Doubling in Price
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.