FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Posts Earnings Results

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

FFBW Stock Performance

FFBW stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. FFBW has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

