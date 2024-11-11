Financial Comparison: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) & Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Super League Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Open Text alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $5.77 billion 1.38 $465.09 million $1.73 17.33 Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.48 -$30.33 million ($6.08) -0.16

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Open Text has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Open Text and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 8 3 0 2.27 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Open Text presently has a consensus price target of $35.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Open Text.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.35% 24.34% 6.60% Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76%

Summary

Open Text beats Super League Enterprise on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.