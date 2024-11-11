First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after buying an additional 4,558,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $66,779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Horizon by 499.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,304,000 after buying an additional 3,340,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

