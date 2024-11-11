First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.71 and last traded at $198.26. 70,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 112,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.21.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 22,919.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,585,000 after buying an additional 2,714,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

