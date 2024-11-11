Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $31.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

