Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Fluor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

