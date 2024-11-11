Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 892,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,815,000 after purchasing an additional 765,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 155,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,911,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.