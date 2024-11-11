Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.25. 1,363,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

