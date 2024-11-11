Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Cut by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 3.1 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.