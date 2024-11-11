Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday.

NYSE FC opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $510.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

