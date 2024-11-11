GDS Wealth Management Buys 39,159 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,159 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.81 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $46.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

