GDS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

