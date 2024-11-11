GDS Wealth Management Purchases 4,056 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IQV opened at $219.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.20 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

