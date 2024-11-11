GDS Wealth Management Purchases 86,358 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.36 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3375 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

