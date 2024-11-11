GDS Wealth Management Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $134.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927,655.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

