Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 4212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie lowered Geely Automobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Stock Up 0.4 %
About Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.