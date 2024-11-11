Gencor Industries Announces Change in Certifying AccountantOn November 1, 2024, Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: GENC) reported a significant update regarding its certifying accountant. The company was notified that MSL, P.A. (“MSL”), its independent

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gencor Industries’s 8K filing here.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy