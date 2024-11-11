General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $314.95 and last traded at $314.95, with a volume of 75896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.47.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.62 and a 200 day moving average of $295.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

