General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

GE opened at $186.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

