Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of G opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $540,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 31.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $311,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

