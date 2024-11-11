Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Purchases £78,680 in Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £78,680 ($102,421.24).

Neil Janin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Georgia Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Neil Janin acquired 4,001 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £42,410.60 ($55,207.76).

On Thursday, October 31st, Neil Janin purchased 4,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($53,111.17).

On Tuesday, October 29th, Neil Janin acquired 4,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £39,400 ($51,288.73).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CGEO stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,170 ($15.23). 64,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. Georgia Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 830 ($10.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,396 ($18.17). The stock has a market cap of £420.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,023.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 998.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,033.03.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.