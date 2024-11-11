Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,213.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

