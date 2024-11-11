Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.62, but opened at $36.26. Global X Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 354,768 shares traded.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 94,834 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $919,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

