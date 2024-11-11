Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Globalstar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GSAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 41,011,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,389. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

