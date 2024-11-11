Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 1729578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.