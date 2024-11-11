Grab Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 409% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,571 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab Stock Up 3.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,105,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,429,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

