Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.330-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 1,120,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,251. The company has a market cap of $585.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

