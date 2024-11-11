Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
NASDAQ HALL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,802. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.