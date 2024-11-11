Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

