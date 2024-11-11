HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.68% from the company’s previous close.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

TYRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. 16,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 27,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $455,284.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,859.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 27,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $455,284.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,859.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,050 shares of company stock worth $2,235,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

