HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,429 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,454,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,546,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 726,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 278,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

