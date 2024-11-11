HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 165.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.01 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

