HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

CODX stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.84. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 411.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

