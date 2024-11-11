HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

CODX stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.84. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 411.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

