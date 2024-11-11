HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPTX
Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,372,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Repare Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.