HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 7,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,372,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

