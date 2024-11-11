HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

