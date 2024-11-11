Head-To-Head Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 21.81 $94.87 million $5.86 46.20 Mercurity Fintech $445,928.00 175.94 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mercurity Fintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $246.28, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk and Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Mercurity Fintech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.