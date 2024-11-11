Head-To-Head Review: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) vs. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Parke Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and United Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $63.25 million 4.35 $28.46 million $2.33 9.94 United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.93 $8.95 million $1.38 9.59

Profitability

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parke Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Parke Bancorp and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 22.32% 9.81% 1.40% United Bancorp 18.28% 12.71% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats United Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.