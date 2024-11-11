Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $40,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,024.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,396 shares of company stock valued at $266,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.