Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 85908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

