Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,664.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

